WHITE HATS BLOW WHISTLE ON GREAT RESET SOCIAL SCORE SOFTWARE



All important links are found on our portal: https://orderofmen.wixsite.com/join

A former intelligence official who goes by the name of Gideon is representing a group IT professionals, aka white hat hackers, who have come forward to expose new banking and social tracking software being developed.

The software is expected to come online after a "financial reset" and economic collapse. The software, called CSRQ-SM, contains various class categories for the world's population that greatly restrict freedom, capital and private property, as well as enforce fines and vaccinations.

The IT professionals reached out to Gideon to help disseminate the information. Gideon then contacted close associates, those he considered patriots, to help form a network to release it.

Gideon says protecting his sources is his highest prio ...