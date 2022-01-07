Jesus Word Marriage And Food In The Kingdom

This video was made according to the guidance I recieved from Jesus, and the Father, and contains a verse that I recieved from Jesus. It is about the creation of humankind in gods image, about uniting to become in gods image, and understanding the Kingdom.Bible quotes has been added, some by my dear friend Fritjof, some by me.Some people have wondered about the reaction you can see me having, in the beginning of the video after saying a prayer in tongues. Such expressions happens to me after Jesus led me to our Father, directed our fathers power into me, destroyed the "serpents egg", (that I describe in another video), and opened the door to the Kingdom for me. After that I will have those kinds of reactions, as the holy spirit flood into my temple.The prayer in tongues is possibly in 5 lanuages, of wich I speak none, if you are a native speaker, please double check and write me if the translation is not correct, through the e-mail below:Na cara so I love you (hausa) in the face only (pt)con oro zona With gold zone (sp)adoro canora, sade I love female singer, health (pt)lo coro so ro I know the chorus (it)canoro sa Singing knows (it)ne a cara sa canara In the face, in the canary (kors)sera cata qua Will be wed (pt) evening here (it) it will be tasting (sp)The holy spirit aided me in making this video.Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."