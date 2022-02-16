Mass Exodus from Indoctrination to Freedom: “Schoolhouse Rocked! The Homeschool Revolution”

Homeschooling is not for the faint of heart or for parents who choose to work alone in this battle to train their children; it takes a committed mother and father working as a team. Offering a uniquely personal and in-depth look at the rise of homeschooling in America, married filmmakers Garritt Hampton and Yvette Hampton have released an authoritative new documentary titled Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution.



Here, The New American talks with director Garritt Hampton about his family's decision to sell their home in California, along with most of their possessions, and travel across the country with their two young daughters. Their remarkable journey introduces them to hundreds of homeschooling families as well as some of the most prominent voices advocating for this growing alternative form of education.