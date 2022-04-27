© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Overwhelming Evidence of Vaccine Injuries
Follow
1
Share
Report
239 views • April 27, 2022
“If you are thinking of giving your kid the jab you need to see this video first. Please inform yourself before you make up your mind.”
“They admit the vaccine doesn't even work! They admit it, and they still want to inject your kid and put them at risk of all of those things I just listed!”
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) C19 VACCINE INJURY video by BNT HUB
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/c19-vaccine-injury-a-short-film-by-not-on-the-beeb-viewer-discretion-advised_M1xiEG7GjhBMkDJ.html
2) They’re Lying To You & They Know It – More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Medical Papers On COVID “VACCINE” INJURIES!
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/theyre-lying-to-you-they-know-it-more-than-1000-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-on-covid-vaccine-injuries/
3) War Room Pandemic – plays a clip of a former FDA commissioner admitting the vax doesn’t work but wants to jab your kids anyways.
https://rumble.com/v12czhl-episode-1808-fbi-director-wray-lies-on-60-minutes-the-drive-in-arizona-to-g.html
https://thenewamerican.com/overwhelming-evidence-of-vaccine-injuries/
“They admit the vaccine doesn't even work! They admit it, and they still want to inject your kid and put them at risk of all of those things I just listed!”
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) C19 VACCINE INJURY video by BNT HUB
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/c19-vaccine-injury-a-short-film-by-not-on-the-beeb-viewer-discretion-advised_M1xiEG7GjhBMkDJ.html
2) They’re Lying To You & They Know It – More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Medical Papers On COVID “VACCINE” INJURIES!
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/theyre-lying-to-you-they-know-it-more-than-1000-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-on-covid-vaccine-injuries/
3) War Room Pandemic – plays a clip of a former FDA commissioner admitting the vax doesn’t work but wants to jab your kids anyways.
https://rumble.com/v12czhl-episode-1808-fbi-director-wray-lies-on-60-minutes-the-drive-in-arizona-to-g.html
https://thenewamerican.com/overwhelming-evidence-of-vaccine-injuries/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.