Overwhelming Evidence of Vaccine Injuries

“If you are thinking of giving your kid the jab you need to see this video first. Please inform yourself before you make up your mind.”“They admit the vaccine doesn't even work! They admit it, and they still want to inject your kid and put them at risk of all of those things I just listed!”DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:1) C19 VACCINE INJURY video by BNT HUB2) They’re Lying To You & They Know It – More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Medical Papers On COVID “VACCINE” INJURIES!3) War Room Pandemic – plays a clip of a former FDA commissioner admitting the vax doesn’t work but wants to jab your kids anyways.