Trending Politic reports, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Saturday that Indian Rupees can now be used to settle trade between India and Malaysia. Taking this action strikes a blow at US hegemony. According to the MEA's statement, “This initiative by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is aimed at facilitating the growth of global trade and to support the interests of the global trading community in Indian Rupees (INR)."
