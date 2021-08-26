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Make a Million (1935) COMEDY
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41 views • August 26, 2021
Stars: Charles Starrett, Pauline Brooks, George E. Stone
Director: Lewis D. Collins
A college economics professor's "radical" ideas about capitalism get him fired. When he decides to put those ideas into practice, he finds that they actually do generate him huge amounts of money. Soon a local banker and others who scoffed at his ideas see the amount of money he's making and try to cheat him out of his system.
Director: Lewis D. Collins
A college economics professor's "radical" ideas about capitalism get him fired. When he decides to put those ideas into practice, he finds that they actually do generate him huge amounts of money. Soon a local banker and others who scoffed at his ideas see the amount of money he's making and try to cheat him out of his system.
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