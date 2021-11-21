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OBEDIENCE: THE MILGRAM EXPERIMENT
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73 views • November 21, 2021
Stanley Milgram’s groundbreaking 1962 experiment uncovered a widespread, fatal flaw in human psychology. This flaw has been exploited relentlessly by those obsessed with controlling humanity and is the primary means by which seemingly ordinary people are turned into programmable zombies.
“A substantial proportion of people do what they are told to do, irrespective of the content of the act and without limitations of conscience, so long as they perceive that the command comes from a legitimate authority.”
– Stanley Milgram
“A substantial proportion of people do what they are told to do, irrespective of the content of the act and without limitations of conscience, so long as they perceive that the command comes from a legitimate authority.”
– Stanley Milgram
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