The Dog Only Eats When Fed By The Guardian's Hand... Why? I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
April 23, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
This dog follows the grandpa around to make him give food through his hands! No matter how hard the grandpa tries, the dog won't eat by himself. Find out the reason why in the video!
#Kritterklub #dog #grandpa
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amEibPQ7hCY
