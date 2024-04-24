Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Dog Only Eats When Fed By The Guardian's Hand... Why? I Kritter Klub
channel image
High Hopes
3165 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
12 views
Published 17 hours ago

Kritter Klub


April 23, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This dog follows the grandpa around to make him give food through his hands! No matter how hard the grandpa tries, the dog won't eat by himself. Find out the reason why in the video!


More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕


#Kritterklub #dog #grandpa


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amEibPQ7hCY


Keywords
dogrescueeatsby handkritter klub

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket