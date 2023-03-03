This Lonely World Collection

This Lonely World
This Is A Writing Of How I Feel
This Day Is Over
This Clear Morning
Think Of How Many Writings For You
Think Again
They Say Love Lasts Forever
Elizabeth Vitale, EVitale Stories
https://www.elizabethvitale.com
