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(DISGUSTING) DUTCH POLICE SINK TO A NEW LOW AS THEY ASSAULT OLD DUTCH ARMY VETERANS
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141 views • January 04, 2022
These Fuckers Keep Crossing the Line Ad-nauseum, the Police Are Actually the Biggest Enablers of This Scam-demic Genocide and Have Been the Foot-soldiers of the Elitist Scum, Without These Traitors Acting as the Main Cog in the Entire Machine This Genocide Wouldnt Have Even Got Off the Ground. The Police From Top to Bottom Have to Be Held Accountable and Hopefully Executed by Hanging When Found Guilty as They Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity and Should Be Tried Accordingly.
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credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBIRsZhBTsRG/?list=subscriptions
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ---->
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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