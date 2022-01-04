BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(DISGUSTING) DUTCH POLICE SINK TO A NEW LOW AS THEY ASSAULT OLD DUTCH ARMY VETERANS
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
339 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
141 views • January 04, 2022
These Fuckers Keep Crossing the Line Ad-nauseum, the Police Are Actually the Biggest Enablers of This Scam-demic Genocide and Have Been the Foot-soldiers of the Elitist Scum, Without These Traitors Acting as the Main Cog in the Entire Machine This Genocide Wouldnt Have Even Got Off the Ground. The Police From Top to Bottom Have to Be Held Accountable and Hopefully Executed by Hanging When Found Guilty as They Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity and Should Be Tried Accordingly.
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBIRsZhBTsRG/?list=subscriptions
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ---->
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
Keywords
policedutchlockdown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy