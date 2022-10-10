Create New Account
Alex in Cyprus - Ukraine Update2 - Russian MOD hits numerous cities - Air defence failure - Elensky panic, calls EU, NATO - 10-10-2022
Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.  https://theduran.locals.com/

