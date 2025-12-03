BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 415 - Doctrines Of Demons
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
42 views • 1 day ago

In this video message I’m going to attempt to outline a general chronology of False Doctrine from the 2nd century AD. The Roman Religion Apostasy had already started early in the 2nd century with the gradual mix of scripture and pagan beliefs. It is really important to understand WHY what is called Christianity today is NOT Biblical Christianity. WHAT is taught in the Bible and what we SEE practised in the 1st Century is NOT what we see today. Masonic Theologians dismiss the Book of Acts as History and NOT doctrine. This was done deliberately and has had the effect of Darkening the world spiritually. Humanist philosophy was inserted into Bible teachings deceiving everyone. Everything that people are taught in mainstream churches today is basically of no benefit because the people participating aren’t even saved. They have ALL received the False “REGENERATION” Gospel and think they are Born Again and Filled with the Holy Spirit when they aren’t. They have all been deceived by False Teachers and preachers and are doomed. Of course, even worse they are all TESTED and INJECTED and MARKED with the Beast Covid Technologies. The Deception and Destruction of mankind is almost complete except for the last Micro Needle PATCH Mark in the Right Hand and Forehead. This is coming soon and will converge with the Digital ID and Digital Money. The deception was and is completed by False Doctrines in the Heart and Mind and by the Mark Technologies in the Body.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 426 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
