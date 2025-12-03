The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 415 - Doctrines Of Demons

In this video message I’m going to attempt to outline a general chronology of False Doctrine from the 2nd century AD. The Roman Religion Apostasy had already started early in the 2nd century with the gradual mix of scripture and pagan beliefs. It is really important to understand WHY what is called Christianity today is NOT Biblical Christianity. WHAT is taught in the Bible and what we SEE practised in the 1st Century is NOT what we see today. Masonic Theologians dismiss the Book of Acts as History and NOT doctrine. This was done deliberately and has had the effect of Darkening the world spiritually. Humanist philosophy was inserted into Bible teachings deceiving everyone. Everything that people are taught in mainstream churches today is basically of no benefit because the people participating aren’t even saved. They have ALL received the False “REGENERATION” Gospel and think they are Born Again and Filled with the Holy Spirit when they aren’t. They have all been deceived by False Teachers and preachers and are doomed. Of course, even worse they are all TESTED and INJECTED and MARKED with the Beast Covid Technologies. The Deception and Destruction of mankind is almost complete except for the last Micro Needle PATCH Mark in the Right Hand and Forehead. This is coming soon and will converge with the Digital ID and Digital Money. The deception was and is completed by False Doctrines in the Heart and Mind and by the Mark Technologies in the Body.





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 426 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling



