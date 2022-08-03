13th Amendment - SLAVE LABOR is still present in America and in fact is Enshrined in the US Constitution. - 080222

Slave labor is still present in America and in fact is enshrined in the US Constitution.





◾️US prison labor forces prisoners to labour and they can even get punished with solitary confinement if they are unfit to work.





◾️They work mostly for free or for under 1 dollar an hour.





◾️States keep prisons full and refuse to early release prisoners to alleviate overcrowded facilities because that would decrease the state acces to prisoner labor.





◾️Prisoners aren't allowed to unionize or seek legal assistance regarding working conditions.





◾️Massive well known companies hugely profit from prison labor.