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9 Signs of the Hopi Prophecy
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125 views • August 22, 2020
The Hopi Prophecy is an old one handed down through generations. Time is not a factor in the revelation of the truth in the Hopi Prphecy, nor is the expression of it. The earth is going to go through some changes and it is up to us to be part of the restoration of not. The choice is ours to make, but chose wisely as it will be an eternity the decision.
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