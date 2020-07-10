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** Chinese Own America **
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38 views • July 10, 2020
** Report: U.S. Intel “Concerned” After China Buys Up 130 Thousand Acres of “Frontier Land” Near Ft. Hood - By Missy Crane
July 6, 2020
Why on earth would our government allow a sale like this to go through?
Why on earth would the U.S. allow a sale like this to happen? Why are we selling so much of our land to foreigners – and foreigners who hate us? And foreigners who hate us, buying land near Ft. Hood…this is absurd.
US intel people can see the potential for espionage…yeah, no kidding. A blind person could see it.
Canada Free Press reports that given its hold on many American Democrat politicians (Joe Biden among them) and its aggressive global stance, it is not surprising that during testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in July 2019, FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized: “there is no country that poses a more severe counterintelligence threat right now than China.” Now in 2020, China has purchased over 100,000 acres in West Texas for what they say is an economic project. U.S. intelligence is casting a suspicious eye at their claim.
Retired CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman told the media, “The specific location in Xi’s crosshairs is the iconic frontier landscape, framed by the pristine Devils River and legendary Pecos River, in the West Texas borderlands of Val Verde County. Beginning in 2015, GH America Investment Group purchased over 130,000 acres of property in Val Verde County. GH America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Xinjiang-based Guanghui Industry Investment Group. Xinjiang is notorious for its so-called ‘re-education’ camps, where China detains Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities against their will and violates their human rights.”
He sees the potential for Chinese espionage against the U.S. from within our own country. Says Hoffman, “I will loudly ring alarm bells about the threats to our national security from GH America and its Chinese Communist Party overlords. Sun Guangxin, the founder and director of Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, served in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and was the vice-chairman of the Xinjiang Provincial Youth Federation. Having long maintained a close relationship with China’s Communist Party leadership, Sun is one of the 200 wealthiest businessmen in China. Sun reportedly overpaid for the land in Val Verde County and the Blue Hills Wind project appears to be his only renewable energy project in the U.S.”
The site could gather sensitive intel from nearby U.S. military facilities like Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, and Lackland Air Force Base. Lackland and nearby Laughlin AFB graduates hundreds of pilots a year. It could also attempt to compromise personnel from those bases as well. The Chinese could monitor U.S. border operations and defenses and plug into critical Texas infrastructure including its electrical grid.
In the event of armed conflict with China or a Chinese proxy, that location could serve to interdict U.S. forces and supplies. Selling it to the Chinese was a grave breach of national security. Would we have sold part of Pennsylvania to Third Reich Limited Industries in 1939?
Ironic for a self-defined Marxist power, the Chinese use their economic might all around the world. They have virtually bought half the nations in Africa and with them their strategic mineral reserves. They have made inroads across the Americas and their Silk Road project will bring them to and past the gates of Europe. If the U.S. is to compete with and beat them on the geopolitical chessboard this Texas project must be stopped in its tracks by U.S. government action. If not, the Chinese, in essence, will develop a potential military and very real intel base deep in the heart of Texas.
Full Article: https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/07/china-texas-ft-hood-land/
July 6, 2020
Why on earth would our government allow a sale like this to go through?
Why on earth would the U.S. allow a sale like this to happen? Why are we selling so much of our land to foreigners – and foreigners who hate us? And foreigners who hate us, buying land near Ft. Hood…this is absurd.
US intel people can see the potential for espionage…yeah, no kidding. A blind person could see it.
Canada Free Press reports that given its hold on many American Democrat politicians (Joe Biden among them) and its aggressive global stance, it is not surprising that during testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in July 2019, FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized: “there is no country that poses a more severe counterintelligence threat right now than China.” Now in 2020, China has purchased over 100,000 acres in West Texas for what they say is an economic project. U.S. intelligence is casting a suspicious eye at their claim.
Retired CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman told the media, “The specific location in Xi’s crosshairs is the iconic frontier landscape, framed by the pristine Devils River and legendary Pecos River, in the West Texas borderlands of Val Verde County. Beginning in 2015, GH America Investment Group purchased over 130,000 acres of property in Val Verde County. GH America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Xinjiang-based Guanghui Industry Investment Group. Xinjiang is notorious for its so-called ‘re-education’ camps, where China detains Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities against their will and violates their human rights.”
He sees the potential for Chinese espionage against the U.S. from within our own country. Says Hoffman, “I will loudly ring alarm bells about the threats to our national security from GH America and its Chinese Communist Party overlords. Sun Guangxin, the founder and director of Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, served in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and was the vice-chairman of the Xinjiang Provincial Youth Federation. Having long maintained a close relationship with China’s Communist Party leadership, Sun is one of the 200 wealthiest businessmen in China. Sun reportedly overpaid for the land in Val Verde County and the Blue Hills Wind project appears to be his only renewable energy project in the U.S.”
The site could gather sensitive intel from nearby U.S. military facilities like Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, and Lackland Air Force Base. Lackland and nearby Laughlin AFB graduates hundreds of pilots a year. It could also attempt to compromise personnel from those bases as well. The Chinese could monitor U.S. border operations and defenses and plug into critical Texas infrastructure including its electrical grid.
In the event of armed conflict with China or a Chinese proxy, that location could serve to interdict U.S. forces and supplies. Selling it to the Chinese was a grave breach of national security. Would we have sold part of Pennsylvania to Third Reich Limited Industries in 1939?
Ironic for a self-defined Marxist power, the Chinese use their economic might all around the world. They have virtually bought half the nations in Africa and with them their strategic mineral reserves. They have made inroads across the Americas and their Silk Road project will bring them to and past the gates of Europe. If the U.S. is to compete with and beat them on the geopolitical chessboard this Texas project must be stopped in its tracks by U.S. government action. If not, the Chinese, in essence, will develop a potential military and very real intel base deep in the heart of Texas.
Full Article: https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/07/china-texas-ft-hood-land/
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