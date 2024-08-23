17th Amendment Myth Busted: There was no Recall Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A lot of people believe that before the 17th amendment, state legislatures had the power to recall and replace senators in congress. But that’s nothing more than a myth. Records from the ratification debates show that this power never existed under the Constitution.
Path to Liberty: August 21, 2024