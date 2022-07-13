RESET RETREATS, REVOLT RISES!

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point.



Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET on RUMBLE:

DHS SPYING FOR CHINA!

INFORMANTS OUT FBI!

SRI LANKA REVOLTS!

NETHERLANDS VS TANKS!

3 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.

➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.

➡ 2. Dump YouTube and subscribe to The Prather Point on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/ThePratherPoint. Streaming LIVE Tuesday & Thursday at 4pm ET.

➡ 3. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.

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