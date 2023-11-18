Winter RV Travel Tips: Crossing Lost Trail Pass on SNOW AND ICE in October!!

https://rvacrossamerica.net/winterrvtraveltips

As the title says, I encountered VERY unusual road conditions after a MASSIVE snowstorm (for October) and a subsequent ARCTIC AIR outbreak. I delayed my exit from Salmon Idaho for 24 hours to avoid the worst of it, but time came to "hit the road" for Wisdom, Montana. This video and its associated post detail my drive - a drive that Google said would take 1.25 hours but easily required twice that! RV travel with a trailer in tow presents unique challenges for most drivers, but those challenges become potentially quite serious when the roads become ice and snow covered.

In 12+ years of RV life and RV travel, I've managed to avoid the kind of conditions I encountered on October 27 (not even anywhere near winter yet!!) on this most SPECTACULAR drive over Lost Trail Pass, join me...

