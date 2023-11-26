Ukrainian soldiers fled from the industrial zone on the southern flank of Avdeevka

Ukrainian soldiers flee from Russian troops, in an industrial zone on the southern side of Avdeevka. Russian army tank opened fire on those entrenched in buildings, retreating further into the settlement. The advance of Russian troops had penetrated 95% of the industrial zone, captured 15 prisoners of war, also captured Ukrainian fortifications.
