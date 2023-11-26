Create New Account
Ukrainian soldiers fled from the industrial zone on the southern flank of Avdeevka
The Prisoner
Ukrainian soldiers flee from Russian troops, in an industrial zone on the southern side of Avdeevka. Russian army tank opened fire on those entrenched in buildings, retreating further into the settlement. The advance of Russian troops had penetrated 95% of the industrial zone, captured 15 prisoners of war, also captured Ukrainian fortifications.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
retreatafuindustrial zoneavdeevka

