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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interviewed On The Trueman Show - Why Are They Doing This To Us
Free4eva Media
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60 views • June 11, 2021
The Trueman Show #29 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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This is the 29th episode of The Trueman Show. This time with no one other than German/American lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner did a lot of big cases against big corrupt companies like Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Kuehne Nagel. Since the Corona narrative has been pushed, he and his colleagues also do a lot of international cases against governments worldwide for taking ‘measures’ against the spread of a so-called virus.

We sat down in his office in Germany to talk about what he is up to at the moment, about the theory that the ‘virus’ escaped a lab, about the so called vaccines, about who is behind all this, what we can do to create a better future and way more.

Source: https://youtu.be/sJXCG3tXwj4
Keywords
globalist agendavirus theory
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