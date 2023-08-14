Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
👺 ⚡️ PENTAGON ADMITS TO THE USE OF DEWS........IS THE SAME GOVERNMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR 911 ALSO BEHIND THE DEVASTATING FIRES WE ARE SEEING??? 🤨😡
channel image
Puretrauma357
1535 Subscribers
105 views
Published 17 hours ago

👺 ⚡️ PENTAGON ADMITS TO THE USE OF DEWS........IS THE SAME GOVERNMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR 911 ALSO BEHIND THE DEVASTATING FIRES WE ARE SEEING??? 🤨😡

Keywords
governmentpentagonadmitsto the use of dewsis the sameresponsible for 911 alsobehind the devastatingfires we are seeing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket