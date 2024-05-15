Benefits That Will Change Your Life

How's Your life going, is it all screwed up and most of it you brought on yourself? Here is the solution and it wont cost you a thing.

Music by Send Rain

Verse 7; Gods Word cuts through the chase, right down to the soul, You never think “That’s stupid, I’m fine” like if Dr. Phil said it, no you think “Ya’ I need to work on that”

Verse 8; When you are walking in perfect fellowship with God, love, joy, and peace fill your heart. Break that fellowship and fear, guilt, and misery are soon to follow?

Verse 9; Fear of the Lord, explain it is like having a friend like Mike Tyson.

Verse 10; True wealth is found in God’s word; it leads to peace here and eternal life beyond.

Verse 11; When you read God’s word you are always left with a choice, good or bad, light or darkness, life or death?





Whenever you read Gods word always start by asking God to teach you and show you anything you need to work on.