Whiskey & a Vicious Grin

This track fuses Outlaw Country attitude, Rockabilly’s drive, and early Rock and Roll swing, Upright bass and twangy guitar deliver a relentless “boom-chicka-boom” rhythm, with a percussive guitar—possibly dampened for a snare-like effect—evoking a train’s churn, Harmonica joins the texture, colored by raw blues phrasing, The verses lean into a loose, slightly gritty 12-bar blues progression, while minimal drums keep a crisp backbeat, Occasional brief guitar breaks channel vintage rock energy before returning to that hypnotic, plaintive groove





Verse 1 (Sensual, gritty, almost muttered vocal delivery) Five-ten, sharp dresser, got a story to sell Been running on fumes and a preacher’s last yell Got a cheap suit tailored, but the pockets are bare Just a nickel and a dime and a whole lotta stare I’m a midnight mechanic, a part-time mistake Yeah, I take what you got, and I give what you take. Pre-Chorus (Vocal picks up pace, leaning into the sneer) The house lights are low, honey, I can see your plan Got a line on your lips that says, "Catch me if you can." Well, I ain't fast, but I got all night to chase And there’s a look in your eyes that I just can’t erase... Chorus (Full-throated, high-energy yelp. Backing vocals shout the emphasized lines.) I got WHISKEY in the bottle and a VICIOUS GRIN! Yeah, I’m the trouble you get when the LIGHTS DYE DIM! I’m a low-down rumble, a sweet, nasty sound The baddest damn thing walking on DEVIL’S GROUND! I'm a fire in the belly and a storm on the rise Look into my soul, baby, THERE’S NO SURPRISE! (Instrumental Hit: The main riff hits hard, punctuated by a quick, stinging slide guitar lick.) Verse 2 (Vocal returns to the sly, charismatic troublemaker tone) You like that cologne? Well, it ain't French perfume It's just stale smoke and cheap gasoline fumes I shake hands with the devil, we’re old drinking friends He gives me the good riffs and tells me where the night ends. The drums keep that pulse like a heart out of time Yeah, the rhythm’s erratic, but the feeling is prime. Pre-Chorus (Vocal picks up pace, leaning into the sneer) The sweat’s dripping heavy, the whole place is hot I’m playing for keeps with everything that I’ve got. And you’re hanging right there on the edge of the stage You look like a woman who’s ready to turn the page... Chorus (Full-throated, high-energy yelp. Backing vocals shout the emphasized lines.) I got WHISKEY in the bottle and a VICIOUS GRIN! Yeah, I’m the trouble you get when the LIGHTS DYE DIM! I’m a low-down rumble, a sweet, nasty sound The baddest damn thing walking on DEVIL’S GROUND! I'm a fire in the belly and a storm on the rise Look into my soul, baby, THERE’S NO SURPRISE! Bridge (Tempo holds steady, but the instruments drop a little in volume; the ragged rhythm guitar becomes more prominent for texture. The vocal is intimate and slightly menacing.) Don't think you can tame me, don't think you can fix I got too many secrets and too many tricks. I’m an old-school poison, baby, right from the source You ain't steering this train, you just hang on the course! (Vocal breaks into a sneering chuckle) That’s right! Guitar Solo (The main riff drops out. The lead guitarist launches into a raw, aggressive solo. It's not clean or technically perfect, but full of attitude and bent notes, alternating between furious shredding and mournful, high-pitched slide guitar moans that recall the song's blues roots. The bass and drums remain loose and hard-driving.) Chorus (Full-throated, high-energy yelp, hitting even harder this time. Backing vocals shout the emphasized lines.) I got WHISKEY in the bottle and a VICIOUS GRIN! Yeah, I’m the trouble you get when the LIGHTS DYE DIM! I’m a low-down rumble, a sweet, nasty sound The baddest damn thing walking on DEVIL’S GROUND! I'm a fire in the belly and a storm on the rise Look into my soul, baby, THERE’S NO SURPRISE! Outro (The band hits the main riff hard several times.) VICIOUS GRIN! (Backing Vocals) Yeah, VICIOUS GRIN! (The music starts to speed up and get more frantic, the drums flailing slightly.) Whiskey... and a grin! (The singer lets out a final, raw full-throated yelp over the chaotic sound.) GRIN!!! (The band hits a final, ringing chord and cuts out abruptly, leaving only the echo of the amp feedback.)