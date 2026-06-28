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Prophetic Scoffers and Earthquakes
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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Jesus prophesied that there would be earthquakes in various places, as well as troubles, during the 'beginning of sorrows' in Mark 13:8. After a rare 'earthquake doublet' in Venezuela and a major quake in Japan, while Europe was experiencing record heat, Dr. Thiel reminded people what Jesus prophesied in a post. An anti-Christian website scoffed and mocked Dr. Thiel's post, basically by saying such occurrences were normal and that Jesus' words in Mark 13:8 were not related. The Apostle Peter warned that there would be scoffers in the last days who would assert that things were normal while ignoring prophecies. The prophet Isaiah also warned of those who would tell prophets to not prophesy, but say "smooth things." The Bible says that God controls the weather, and His prophet Amos wrote that God uses weather matters to encourage repentance. Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters and encourage listeners to believe the Bible and not be scoffers.


A written articles of related interest is available titled 'Earthquakes and Anti-Christian Prophetic Scoffers' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/earthquakes-and-anti-christian-prophetic-scoffers/

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prophecyearthquakesscoffers
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