KelTec PR57 Minuteman Review

AmbGun KelTec PR57 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec-pr57







It was like the PR57 was designed for me. It has a high 2.22 Applegate Grip Ratio that indexes well for point shooting. It is number one in my rounds per size and weight spreadsheet…over any caliber…scoring 50% higher than my lauded P17. Thin and light, It is one of the most pleasant IWB pistols I’ve ever carried. It is manufactured in my home state of Wyoming down in Rock Springs.





And its most controversial feature, the non-detachable internal magazine, means absolutely no possibility of accidental magazine disengagement. Button mag release pistols are notorious for getting accidentally pressed. Paddle mag releases, like the P17, are definitely better. I’m all on board for eliminating the mag release.





In a self defense situation, those first four rounds are crucial. After a day of jostling, you might draw your typical mag fed pistol, mag drops to the floor, leaving only your chambered round to handle business, with the fight having definitely tipped in your opponent’s favor. Those first 4 or 5 rounds are of the highest value and must fire. Each additional round beyond that has diminishing marginal utility. Moreover, by the time that first volley is fired, you should have moved off the X to find cover.





In the VERY unlikely event you expend your full 21 rounds, reloading from clips is fast enough to do when working from cover… It would be easy to carry another 40 to 60 rounds in these lightweight clips…in case you do live in a WROL area.





The internal magazine eliminates accidental magazine disengagements, greatly improves the rounds per size and weight, and contributes to its very narrow grip.





Now the question. Has the PR57 lured me back to centerfire from my 22LR KelTec P17?





Yes. I now carry the PR57 about 90% of the time. It’s probably not the best cartridge for bear defense, but it is great for gangs of men, packs of wolves, and the solitary mountain lion. It's so light I can carry more water and trauma gear in the backcountry than if I were carrying a REAL bear gun.





Reliability? I still occasionally, but rarely, have those failures to feed…easily solved with a forward assist tap on the slide. And one time it vomited out a live round without missing a beat…like bird parents booting a defective hatchling out of the nest.





But the pistol is not idiot proof. Once during reassembly, I neglected to push the trigger forward to reengage the barrel lock. It will shoot and it will generate some weird malfunctions…like this bullet tip caught in the witness hole.





Properly assembled, The PR57 behaves the best if you spank its bottom after loading. Really, it does. So maybe some of those malfunctions are from sparing the rod.

I would like to see a PR57 with a slightly longer barrel. I’d also like to see the slide stop serrations angled for slide stop use…not optimized as if it were a slide release. And I wish the accessory rail had 3 or 4 more slots.





Do I recommend KelTec’s PR57?





If you can follow reassembly instructions, absolutely yes.