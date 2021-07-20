Jason Miller: GETTR Is Building a Real Community Online With Fast Growth Worldwide

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07/13/2021 Jason Miller: GETTR is building a real community online with users all over the world. Of which, only about 44% of users are in the US, and the other 56% are in other countries. We’re seeing its fast growth and great potential.