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Millions of AntiChrist's tanks & nephilim troops now preparing to slaughter human specie populace
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293 views • February 23, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). There are millions of Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone army and android army Stormtroopers moving in from Canada into the Western feminist nations that are under God’s judgment and wrath, in preparation for the mass slaughter of the human homo-sapiens specie populace, after we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven. The androids do not need any sleep or food, and they do not burn and are bullet-proof. What is absolutely mind-boggling is the utter blindness or selfishness of these church pastors and religious Christians, who are not warning their fellow humans, out of fear of assassinations and families getting massacred and being ridiculed and all their church donators leaving the church and loss of reputation. It is not only a derelict of pastoral duties but an utter contempt for human lives and God’s self-sacrificial love. We real Christians have been warning for decades, and they had since the 1840s when they first starting cross-dressing in men’s trousers to repent. But, they have not repented yet, and furthermore, they have thrown away their women’s head coverings since the 1960s. They have taken away God’s spiritual protection, and invited Satan Lucifer to replace 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population with returned nephilim & chimera aliens incarnate avatars, but they still do not warn their fellow humans. Sin makes humans dumb, and God’s Holy Spirit makes humans wise. They don’t even read my sermons every day, because they are sick and tired of my warnings and call to repentance. I am sick and tired of warning them, but I have to because of God’s immovable love, even when I was getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons all day long from downstairs rooms every day. Why is it so difficult to tell their fellow humans that millions of the AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich android Stormtroopers are moving into the Western feminist nations from the parallel dimension parallel timeline? Are they truly the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” or are they cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie? That is why every single pastor and religious Christian, except for one brother in Christ, all abandoned me to make me fight the Illuminati NWO alone to defend them and their families. The Holy Spirit in us real Christians will continue to warn them and defend them until we are raptured into heaven. Deserter “watchmen on the wall” and Roman guards who fall asleep on their watch and let the enemy in, are normally shot by a firing squad or beheaded by the AntiChrist’s Nazi 5th Reich android army. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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