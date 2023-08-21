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And We Know 8.21.2023 Fires, earthquakes, floods, debates, We are Prepared! PRAY!
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127 views • August 21, 2023

LT of And We Know


August 21, 2023

The enemy is raging throughout the earth. It is hard to keep up with it all, and it also impossible to get the information all correct at times like these. There are earthquakes, storms, fires and more raging throughout the earth, overshadowing any kind of information related to elections, trafficking of children and more. Let’s find out what is out there and let’s hope it comes together and makes sense.


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Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

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*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

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The Trump I Know

http://ttikfilm.com/


Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Check out this giant "Genocide Jab" we found in Sisters, OR. https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/1084


Floods, Fires & Storms all around the world! 🚨👀🚨 https://t.me/Tironianae/216608


Fires around the Earth https://t.me/inmagnaexcitatio/131729


These 😡 are going at it again people. Get Ready https://t.me/inmagnaexcitatio/131721


👺 ⚡️ PENTAGON ADMITS TO THE USE OF DEWS........IS THE SAME GOVERNMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR 911 ALSO BEHIND THE DEVASTATING FIRES WE ARE SEEING??? 🤨😡 https://t.me/OfficialExParleInvitation2022/604448


GH17 drop https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1693388151325143248?s=20


The legendary Lou Dobbs sat down with the great General Flynn and they discussed the 16 year plan to destroy America and the possibility of elections being canceled if Republicans don’t win in 2024. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13727


This is how a real POTUS treats real Americans after a natural disaster. This clip is from 2020, when Trump visited Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13728

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And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


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➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


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📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a3a8r-8.21.23-fires-earthquakes-floods-debates-we-are-prepared-pray.html

Keywords
deep statechristianearthquakesfloodselectionschild traffickingunder attackprayfiresprepareddebatesltand we knowexposing evilovershadowing information
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