And We Know 8.21.2023 Fires, earthquakes, floods, debates, We are Prepared! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





August 21, 2023

The enemy is raging throughout the earth. It is hard to keep up with it all, and it also impossible to get the information all correct at times like these. There are earthquakes, storms, fires and more raging throughout the earth, overshadowing any kind of information related to elections, trafficking of children and more. Let’s find out what is out there and let’s hope it comes together and makes sense.





Get BETTER HEALTH with Field of Greens

Go to www.fieldofgreens.com and use promo code LT for 15% off a one-time purchase and 10% off a subscription.

——————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

The Trump I Know

http://ttikfilm.com/





Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





Check out this giant "Genocide Jab" we found in Sisters, OR. https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/1084





Floods, Fires & Storms all around the world! 🚨👀🚨 https://t.me/Tironianae/216608





Fires around the Earth https://t.me/inmagnaexcitatio/131729





These 😡 are going at it again people. Get Ready https://t.me/inmagnaexcitatio/131721





👺 ⚡️ PENTAGON ADMITS TO THE USE OF DEWS........IS THE SAME GOVERNMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR 911 ALSO BEHIND THE DEVASTATING FIRES WE ARE SEEING??? 🤨😡 https://t.me/OfficialExParleInvitation2022/604448





GH17 drop https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1693388151325143248?s=20





The legendary Lou Dobbs sat down with the great General Flynn and they discussed the 16 year plan to destroy America and the possibility of elections being canceled if Republicans don’t win in 2024. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13727





This is how a real POTUS treats real Americans after a natural disaster. This clip is from 2020, when Trump visited Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13728

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a3a8r-8.21.23-fires-earthquakes-floods-debates-we-are-prepared-pray.html