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Canada's HUGE Truck Convoy Protest Against Trudeau's vaccine mandates
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0 view • February 01, 2022
A video depicting the PEACEFUL protest of truckers that is happening right now in Ottawa. The mainstream media is slandering these folks, but they are patriots that care for their country and won't stand for tyrannical measures. Also, about halfway into this video, there appears to be a police blockade which is preventing refueling trucks from coming in. This could turn disastrous as many truckers have brought their kids up with them and the potential for freezing to death is very real.
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