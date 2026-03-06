BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Iranian hauling a downed Israeli UAV Heron TP (Eitan) in a cart in the Lorestan province
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
1
88 views • 1 day ago

The Iranians are transporting the downed Israeli UAV Heron TP (Eitan) in a cart in the Lorestan province. (Before broken cost about $35 Million. Cynthia)

Adding:❗️To achieve the US's goals in the operation against Iran, it is expected to take four to six weeks - White House. 🤣

Adding:

Azerbaijan continues to prepare the ground for an attack on Iran. After the disinformation about an "Iranian attack on Nakhchivan", they launched a hoax about "IRGC terrorists" who allegedly wanted to blow up a pipeline in Azerbaijan. Why would Iran do this, when the pipeline and other oil infrastructure could easily be destroyed by missiles and drones in the event of a crisis? It's purely rhetorical. We can observe how pretexts for an attack on Iran are being fabricated to justify an attack on a neighbor in the interests of the US and Israel.

Adding, just prior to the above post:

Israeli sources report that the authorities assess the chances of Azerbaijan entering a war against Iran as "high".

Moreover, Azerbaijani special services reported that they allegedly prevented the activities of the IRGC in the country, whose activities were aimed at gathering intelligence and destabilization.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
