Illuminati: Game or Blueprint for World Domination
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Nov 27, 2023


Stephen Dollins discovered the plans of the Illuminati in a deck of cards! In the early 1990’s, the Secret Service attempted to stop the distribution of a deck of cards called, “Illuminati: New World Order.” One of the cards clearly portrays an airplane hitting the World Trade Centers while another shows the explosion at the Pentagon. Stephen says they may contain the Illuminati’s secret plans for: * Martial Law. * Weapons Confiscation. * Population Reduction. * Controlled Diseases Re-released. * Financial Collapse. *Worthless Currency. * The Two Events Just Prior to the Antichrist...Paralleling Bible Prophecy! This is awesome!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3y79hx-illuminati-game-or-blueprint-for-world-domination-11272023.html

Keywords
explosionprophecynew world orderilluminatipentagonfinancial collapsemartial lawpopulation reductiongameairplaneworld dominationblueprintprophecy clubstan johnsonworld trade centersstephen dollinsworthless currencyweapons confiscationcontrolled diseases re-releasedtwo events prior to antichristparallels to bible

