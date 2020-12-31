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Joe Biden’s Son in Law Howard Krein’s Connections with the CCP & Dominion
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65 views • December 31, 2020
Biden family’s tight ties with the CCP. It turns out that Joe Biden’s son-in-law Howard Krein and his brother Steven Krein’s company has also received at least hundreds of millions’ in investments from the CCP; and more interestingly, one the of investors is Sequoia Capital, which is tightly connected with Smartmatic and Dominion Voting System, which got Joe Biden “elected” as president of the US in this election.
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