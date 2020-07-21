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Walking Out of Egypt By Faith: Living In the Spiritual Wilderness Part:1
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5 views • July 21, 2020
Have you ever wondered what "the wilderness" looks like for a New Testament believer?
1 Co. 10:11 says, "Now these things happened unto them by way of example; and they were written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the ages are come."
So the things spoken of in the Old Testament were written as a type or figure for us today. Our wilderness in not a physical one but a spiritual one and it is available to every Christian around the world.
It's a place where we no longer depend upon the world's ways and methods or live by it's principles.
It's so natural for us to be in the way of the world, but God's principles and His ways are so much higher than our ways. And God has given us much grace to be able to walk out of the kingdom of this world and into the kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Heb.11:6 says, "And without faith it is impossible to be well-pleasing unto him ; for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that seek after him."
Every sincere believer who walks by faith and obedience in the commands, principles and promises of God goes into this wilderness and automatically has to give up salvation by man's works.
God has already provided everything we need for living at the cross through the sacrifice of Jesus. The word "save" in the Greek is, Sozo and it literally means "All your needs supplied" like a little baby. This salvation includes more than just the saving of our souls. It includes our healing, deliverance, protection and provision!
When we realize that our needs were all provided for at the cross and that it's past tense and there's nothing we can do to save ourselves, we come to that place of continual rest and peace.
Heb.4:1-3, "1 Let us fear therefore, lest haply, a promise being left of entering into his rest, any one of you should seem to have come short of it. 2 For indeed we have had good tidings preached unto us, even as also they: but the word of hearing did not profit them, because it was not united by faith with them that heard. 3 For we who have believed do enter into that rest; even as he hath said, As I sware in my wrath, They shall not enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world."
Heb.4:9-11, "9 There remaineth therefore a sabbath rest for the people of God. 10 For he that is entered into his rest hath himself also rested from his works, as God did from his. 11 Let us therefore give diligence to enter into that rest, that no man fall after the same example of disobedience."
The word "sabbath" in verse 9 above is not a particular day but is the Greek word "Sabbatismos" which means "a keeping of rest" a continual rest for the New Testament people of God.
So our sabbath is kept everyday! God requires that we cease from our own efforts to save ourselves and have total faith in His salvation for us in every circumstance.
Jesus said on the cross, "It is finished." And he meant it.
Join brother David Eells as he teaches on Christian wilderness living today in Part:1 of this 7 Part series, "Living in the Spiritual Wilderness."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LIVING IN THE SPIRITUAL WILDERNESS PART:1
What is "the wilderness" to the New Testament Christian?
It's not a physical geological place as you might think, it's available to every Christian world wide because it's a spiritual wilderness.
It's a place where we no longer depend on the world and it's principles. We no longer trust in the world and man's ways for our sustenance, salvation, healing or deliverance.
We become like modern day Israelites who are leaving Egypt and can no longer depend on their "flesh pots."
Everybody who walks by faith in the commands, principles and promises of God automatically gives up salvation by works.
In these last days all Christians will being going to such a place, a spiritual wilderness of lack and, just like the Israelites, we must learn to trust in the Living God to supply all our needs.
1 Co.10:11 says, "Now these things happened unto them by way of example; and they were written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the ages are come."
Join brother David Eells as he teaches on Christian wilderness living in this 7 Part series, "Living In the Spiritual Wilderness."
Watch Part:2 https://youtu.be/Z26gMC6z1D8
Part:3 https://youtu.be/5GLkVbiaf1A
Part:4 https://youtu.be/gBM08PNoYIk
Part:5 https://youtu.be/CtsuNpu1Zc4
Part:6 https://youtu.be/WnztP8MXth0
Part:7 https://youtu.be/hq43jnwV1VI
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
1 Co. 10:11 says, "Now these things happened unto them by way of example; and they were written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the ages are come."
So the things spoken of in the Old Testament were written as a type or figure for us today. Our wilderness in not a physical one but a spiritual one and it is available to every Christian around the world.
It's a place where we no longer depend upon the world's ways and methods or live by it's principles.
It's so natural for us to be in the way of the world, but God's principles and His ways are so much higher than our ways. And God has given us much grace to be able to walk out of the kingdom of this world and into the kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Heb.11:6 says, "And without faith it is impossible to be well-pleasing unto him ; for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that seek after him."
Every sincere believer who walks by faith and obedience in the commands, principles and promises of God goes into this wilderness and automatically has to give up salvation by man's works.
God has already provided everything we need for living at the cross through the sacrifice of Jesus. The word "save" in the Greek is, Sozo and it literally means "All your needs supplied" like a little baby. This salvation includes more than just the saving of our souls. It includes our healing, deliverance, protection and provision!
When we realize that our needs were all provided for at the cross and that it's past tense and there's nothing we can do to save ourselves, we come to that place of continual rest and peace.
Heb.4:1-3, "1 Let us fear therefore, lest haply, a promise being left of entering into his rest, any one of you should seem to have come short of it. 2 For indeed we have had good tidings preached unto us, even as also they: but the word of hearing did not profit them, because it was not united by faith with them that heard. 3 For we who have believed do enter into that rest; even as he hath said, As I sware in my wrath, They shall not enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world."
Heb.4:9-11, "9 There remaineth therefore a sabbath rest for the people of God. 10 For he that is entered into his rest hath himself also rested from his works, as God did from his. 11 Let us therefore give diligence to enter into that rest, that no man fall after the same example of disobedience."
The word "sabbath" in verse 9 above is not a particular day but is the Greek word "Sabbatismos" which means "a keeping of rest" a continual rest for the New Testament people of God.
So our sabbath is kept everyday! God requires that we cease from our own efforts to save ourselves and have total faith in His salvation for us in every circumstance.
Jesus said on the cross, "It is finished." And he meant it.
Join brother David Eells as he teaches on Christian wilderness living today in Part:1 of this 7 Part series, "Living in the Spiritual Wilderness."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LIVING IN THE SPIRITUAL WILDERNESS PART:1
What is "the wilderness" to the New Testament Christian?
It's not a physical geological place as you might think, it's available to every Christian world wide because it's a spiritual wilderness.
It's a place where we no longer depend on the world and it's principles. We no longer trust in the world and man's ways for our sustenance, salvation, healing or deliverance.
We become like modern day Israelites who are leaving Egypt and can no longer depend on their "flesh pots."
Everybody who walks by faith in the commands, principles and promises of God automatically gives up salvation by works.
In these last days all Christians will being going to such a place, a spiritual wilderness of lack and, just like the Israelites, we must learn to trust in the Living God to supply all our needs.
1 Co.10:11 says, "Now these things happened unto them by way of example; and they were written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the ages are come."
Join brother David Eells as he teaches on Christian wilderness living in this 7 Part series, "Living In the Spiritual Wilderness."
Watch Part:2 https://youtu.be/Z26gMC6z1D8
Part:3 https://youtu.be/5GLkVbiaf1A
Part:4 https://youtu.be/gBM08PNoYIk
Part:5 https://youtu.be/CtsuNpu1Zc4
Part:6 https://youtu.be/WnztP8MXth0
Part:7 https://youtu.be/hq43jnwV1VI
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Keywords
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