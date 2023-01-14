Ashli Babbitt Had a Good Chance of Survival Had They Rendered Aid to Her Wounds.

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWFRIDAY JANUARY 13, 2023

EPISODE - #3282 - 6PM





The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3282 6PM - special guest Mikki Witthoeft (Ashli Babbitt's mom) talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!





Website: http://4Ashli.com





You can support all J6 Organizations by going to https://www.4ashli.com/cta/ and scroll down to the section where it says "Support J6 Organizations"





Red Tsunami USA - https://redtsunamiusa.org/

We Are Good Men - https://www.wearegoodmen.com/

CAPP – CitizensAPP.us - https://www.citizensapp.us/

Americans for Justice – A4Justice.org - https://www.a4justice.org/

Veterans For America First – VFAF.org - https://www.vfaf.org/

PMP – PatriotMailProject.com - https://patriotmailproject.com/

StopHate.com - https://www.stophate.com/

The Prisoner’s Record - https://t.me/ThePrisonersRecord

J6Truth – J6Truth.org - https://www.j6truth.org/

J6 Patriot News – J6PatriotNews.org - https://t.me/J6patriotnews

CondemnedUSA.com - https://www.condemnedusa.com/

107 Media – Media107Daily.com - https://media.107daily.com/

Bloody Hill – BloodyHill.com - https://www.bloodyhill.com/

M5 News – M5NewsGate.com - https://m5newsgate.com/

American Gulag Chronicles - https://t.me/AmericanGulagChronicles

Tommy Tatum News - https://t.me/tommytatumnews

Freedom Express Media - http://www.freedomexpressmedia.com/

(Rumble) - https://rumble.com/c/FreedomExpressMedia)









TITLE/ARCHIVE: CHECKMATE TRUMP: FBI SEIZED DOCUMENTS THAT WILL PUT BIDEN, OBAMA & CLINTON IN JAIL | EP 3282-6PM https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23546





