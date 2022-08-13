If the US Cut Off the Chinese From Any Credit, the Chinese Communist Party Would Collapse in 90 Days

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https://gnews.org/post/p17utf8c3
08/10/2022 Steve Bannon: If Wall Street and the credit facilities throughout the world and particularly in Washington cut off the Chinese from any credit, basically quarantine them from any ability to access Western capital markets, the Chinese Communist Party would collapse in 90 days. LaoBaiXing would overthrow them and I think that they’re that close to it.