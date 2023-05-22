https://gettr.com/post/p2hmyii64d1

0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP

Shawn 讲述自从2022年12月在AMFest大会上遇到新中国联邦战友们之后，终于认识到中共才是美国最大敌人。

Shawn recounted that since he met the members of the New Federal State of China at the AMFest conference in December 2022, he realized that the CCP is the biggest enemy of the United States.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

#nfsc #takedowntheccp

@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @S7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese