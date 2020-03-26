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Just Give Us The Gas And We Spare Your Ass - Full March 25 2020 Alex Jones Show
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40 views • March 26, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on March 25 2020
Democrats Announce Plan to Hold Blue States Hostage in Coronavirus Lockdown - FULL SHOW 3/25/20
This allows the Deep State to hold the people & the economy hostage, triggering a depression & civil unrest, driving Trump from office. Democratic governors are trying to crash the economy by shutting down businesses across America for months. They’re doing this to try and remove President Trump from office, as the economy cannot sustain a shut down of this long without going into a depression.
Uploaded on March 25 2020
Democrats Announce Plan to Hold Blue States Hostage in Coronavirus Lockdown - FULL SHOW 3/25/20
This allows the Deep State to hold the people & the economy hostage, triggering a depression & civil unrest, driving Trump from office. Democratic governors are trying to crash the economy by shutting down businesses across America for months. They’re doing this to try and remove President Trump from office, as the economy cannot sustain a shut down of this long without going into a depression.
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