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Tucker on Fauci Funds Horrific Research of Aborted Babies From NiAID Section of NIH
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92 views • May 21, 2021
Fauci funded experiments on aborted children at the University at Pittsburg where the scalps of 5 month old murdered babies were implanted onto lab rats to brow baby hairs that would have grown on the born baby. How did they get intact baby scalps unless there was a partial birth abortion or the babies were born alive. Story revealed on Tucker Carlson show 5-20-21.
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