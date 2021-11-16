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Big Tech Tyranny
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30 views • November 16, 2021
Silicon Valley's "Big Five" (Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft) have gambled on avoiding anti-trust laws by setting themselves up as "surrogate censors" for the government. This has been tried before, more than 100 years ago, by the Edison movie cartel. Watch the video to see how that turned out.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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