Trump Faces New Witch Hunt

March 26, 2025 - Washington is abuzz with a “mistake.” Anti-Trump journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was included in a top cabinet chat regarding strikes on terrorists in Yemen. Was it really an accident, an innocent mistake—or was it a planned security breach to undermine President Trump?





