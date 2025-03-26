Trump Faces New Witch Hunt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 26, 2025 - Washington is abuzz with a “mistake.” Anti-Trump journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was included in a top cabinet chat regarding strikes on terrorists in Yemen. Was it really an accident, an innocent mistake—or was it a planned security breach to undermine President Trump?
