Want to Save the World Use Simple Problem Deconstruction (Lesson 4)
How do you solve a complex problem? Have you ever been overwhelmed because a problem is too difficult to solve, or felt that there was no solution? The TimeKeeper presents a protocol to help make complex problems more manageable by breaking them into simpler parts. Key concepts for problem solving include detailed problem definition, building consensus and using can't vs. won't arguments to break difficult problems into simpler parts. 


 The TimeKeeper gives you tools to simplify your life and help you to focus on defining and solving actionable problems rather than getting lost in the apathy and futility presented in mainstream sources.

