Men zal de niet gevaccineerden discrimineren!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published a day ago

Dutch revealing message passed to Prophet of the last days Pr Benjamin Cousijnsen


Men zal de niet gevaccineerden discrimineren!

Waarom nemen de onverstandigen dan de zogenaamde bescherming als men toch besmet zou worden door een niet-gevaccineerde? Men weet niet dat ze voor de gek worden gehouden door satan die de vaccinatie gebruikt om de tempel van God te vernietigen en deze te voorzien van het merkteken van het beest, het getal 666.

Video PlayeGepubliceerd op 9 augustus 2021 door Evangelical Endtime Machine International

Please share and do not change © BC

