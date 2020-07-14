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in-Spiral Outloud #8 Media. Is all the world really a stage?
in-Spiral Outloud
in-Spiral Outloud
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2 views • July 14, 2020
Welcome to in-Spiral Outloud, where we are exploring ways to create a thriving future for all sentient beings.

We are dreaming in an Intentional Business Community to foster wellness, creativity and regeneration through collaborative business projects in service to the highest good for all.

This podcast with Mars explores how the media is manipulated by a deeper agenda, and how it could be If it were governed by those with our best interests at heart. Please see links to all media featured in the podcast below.

Next podcast I chat with the amazing Bonny Hut about time and all it's possibilities. Fascinating stuff!

Please show some love and say hi, by liking this vid, subscribing to the channel, and saying hi in the comments!

To get connected and subscribe to the newsletter please email info (@) in-spiral.org with 'subscribe' in the subject line.

Join us on social media!
Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/inSpiralcan/
Twitter; https://twitter.com/in_Spiral_IBC

Thanks for watching and have a beautiful day!
Blessings from Tjoni and the gang @ in-Spiral

*** You tube links from the podcast ***

How is the media serving a deeper agenda?
-'Out of shadows' by Mike Smith and featuring Brad Martin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOsgIi8xeG4

Are we being hypnotised by the media? Here are some examples of news openers.
-7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvMNFTmqyyg
-10 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OP2a3tv2ILk
-CNN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_lm6xGSYiM
-BBC asia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sTabXypXC4

How deeply do the media create our reality? Some articles and videos.
-'CNN political bias exposed' - podcast on Collective Evolution
https://www.collective-evolution.com/podcast/ep-67-cnns-political-bias/
-'Greta vs Standing Rock' - podcast on Collective Evolution
https://www.collective-evolution.com/podcast/ep-66-greta-vs-standing-rock/
-'Revolution cannot be televised' - documenting manipulation of the news during the leadership of President Hugo Chávez. (sorry I think I said Che Guevera on the podcast - I was overtired lol)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEsSf7ARpw8
-'Wag the dog' - Movie about the production of a war to manipulate public opinion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNo0BicRM8k

How is the media actively lying to us?
CoronaGate - examples of citizen media painting a very different picture regarding Covid-19
-Banner Hospital - Phoenix - COVID-19 - 4/13/2020. Where are all the peeps?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y23-hFctmcE
-Dancing nurses; aren't they supposed to be in a 'crisis'?
https://twitter.com/kissedutainment/status/1253133777015959553
-Empty hospital posts abound on social media.
https://twitter.com/NeillStuarto/status/1253137728826486785

*****
Featured Music
How amazing is the opening and closing track from this podcast? If you loved it please check more amazing soulful tunes from Australian artist Essie Thomas. The featured song was 'Hold On.' from 'Hearts on the table.' www.essiethomas.com
*****
Featured Art
Did you love the background artwork? Do yourself a favour and go to Bonny Hut's website here for more mind expanding creative visions. http://www.bonnyhut.net
*****

Til next time my friends, be well and keep dreaming the good dream. Ciao for now. xx
Keywords
interviewhollywoodpodcastmediamedia biashypnosisdiscussionthe great awakeningwag the dogout of shadowscoronagatein-spiraltjonibonny hutin-spiral outloudessie thomasthe revolution cannot be televisedmike smithbrad martin
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