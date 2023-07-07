https://gettr.com/post/p2lf44611d7

07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: Two CCP colonels wrote the book Unrestricted Warfare, talking about how to defeat the free world without kinetic confrontation. For example，Covid-19 is the CCP’s bioweapon, which has killed 1 million American people. But the U.S. government has done nothing to hold the CCP accountable.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/06/2023 妮可参加《韦恩·杜普里播客》：两位中共将军撰写了《超限战》这本书，该书讲述了如何在不进行热战的情况下打败自由世界。例如，新冠病毒就是中共的生物武器，已经杀死了100多万美国人。但是美国政府没有采取任何行动追究中共的责任。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



