COVID-19, LOKIN-20 and the Death of Statistical Sense

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36322
Today we're joined by Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com for an update on how Britain is reacting to the coronavirus madness that is sweeping the globe. We talk about COVID-19, the Coronavirus Act and other legislative nightmares, the statistical chicanery that is perpetuating this crisis, and how people across the UK and around the world are reacting to the new normal.