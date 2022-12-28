Create New Account
Tic Tac Looking UFO Spotted In One Of My Videos 11/20/22
Agapes Light
Published a day ago |

Dec 3, 2022 My friend Jay Lee was looking at one of my videos and happen to see a little weird UFO go by. Those of us who watch the sky all the time have seen little life forms many times. Some will say this is just a balloon..but its not. Look closely and you will see it change shape....Balloons don't do that. Had to share this short video with you. Just so you all know..the best , most truthful TV you can watch is your sky. It's really important that you all pay attention. I am not crazy :) The answers are up there.

https://youtu.be/xt0kSzEayPI

