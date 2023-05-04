The Inside Track with Mark & Lisa: Guest Attorney Dan Hartman

Chairman of The Macomb County Republican Party Mark Forton & Vice Chair, Lisa Mankiewicz speak with Attorney Dan Hartman about his new role with the MIGOP.
They also discuss the Appropriations Committee Meeting which was held at the State Capital building in Lansing that featured Kristina Karamo, Michigan GOP Chair, fighting for the state of Michigan!
