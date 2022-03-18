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The Literal Meaning of Truth Could Be A Lie - The Daily Mojo
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0 view • March 18, 2022
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
The President may be Irish, but he isn't stupid. Some may disagree with that. We do. Turns out, the MSM lied again - go figure. Biden called Putin a war criminal, right after he said he wasn't a war criminal. Timing was a bit weird - see what you think. And remember - your Truth may not be our Truth...whatever the hell that means.
Warning: Your head may explode when you hear the definitions of "Truth" and "Literal" these days.
It's Friday, so @Kal79 is along with his #PodcastOfTheWeek:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/full-send-podcast/id1582758729
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus, it's day 733 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
The President may be Irish, but he isn't stupid. Some may disagree with that. We do. Turns out, the MSM lied again - go figure. Biden called Putin a war criminal, right after he said he wasn't a war criminal. Timing was a bit weird - see what you think. And remember - your Truth may not be our Truth...whatever the hell that means.
Warning: Your head may explode when you hear the definitions of "Truth" and "Literal" these days.
It's Friday, so @Kal79 is along with his #PodcastOfTheWeek:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/full-send-podcast/id1582758729
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus, it's day 733 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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