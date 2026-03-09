You can't make this💩up... Trump on if the US used Tomahawks on the girls school

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can't make this up...
Reporter: "Footage shows an American missile likely destroyed the Iranian girls' school. Will the US accept any responsibility?"
Trump: "Well, I haven't seen it. I will say that the Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is sold and used by other countries. Iran has some Tomahawks."