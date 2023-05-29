Create New Account
The remnants of American Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft Missiles are raining down on the heads of the people of Kiev
The remnants of American Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft missiles are raining down on the heads of the people of Kiev

Air defense missile almost destroyed 00:01 a minibus in Kiev today,video posted by local sources.The moment of the fall of the tail section of the PAC-3 CRI interceptor missile of the MIM-104F Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft missile system in the Obolonsky district of Kiev.

