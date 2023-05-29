The remnants of American Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft missiles are raining down on the heads of the people of Kiev
Air defense missile almost destroyed 00:01 a minibus in Kiev today,video posted by local sources.The moment of the fall of the tail section of the PAC-3 CRI interceptor missile of the MIM-104F Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft missile system in the Obolonsky district of Kiev.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.